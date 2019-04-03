Around The League
Booker exits game vs. Jazz with left ankle sprain

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 3, 2019 10:53 PM ET

 

Devin Booker left Wednesday's game vs. Utah early with an ankle injury.

The Phoenix Suns' offense took a major hit early in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, as star guard Devin Booker exited the game after injuring his left ankle in the first quarter.

Booker landed awkwardly while receiving a high entry pass as he posted up Royce O'Neale. He immediately hit the deck, grimacing as he rolled side-to-side. Though O'Neale was whistled for a foul, Phoenix called timeout, and the entire Suns bench came from one end of the court to the other to be by his side.

Booker was eventually assisted off the court on the shoulders of fellow Suns, appearing to put little weight on the injured leg. Once Ray Spalding entered to shoot the free throws, Booker's night was officially done.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, initial X-rays were negative.

Booker had been averaging 36.2 points during the last 11 games, with 25 or more points in each game during that stretch. He recently had back-to-back 50-point games.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

