Grunfeld fired as president of Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ernie Grunfeld was fired as president of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday after 16 seasons in charge of the team.

The Wizards announced his dismissal with four games left in a disappointing, no-playoffs season.

Washington is 32-46 and in 11th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season,” owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement issued by the Wizards, “and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes.”

Point guard John Wall and center Dwight Howard both missed most of the season, and forward Markieff Morris also was injured before getting traded.

The club went 568-724 during Grunfeld’s tenure, including eight postseason appearances.

But Washington never made it past the second round of the playoffs and never won at least 50 games in a season, despite having All-Stars such as Wall, Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison.

Tommy Sheppard, senior vice president of basketball operations, will take over Grunfeld’s duties for now and will be a candidate to replace him permanently.

There is a lot of work to do.

Wall is expected to be sidelined for much, if not all, of next season, too. Beal is the only other elite player who is under contract for next season. Otherwise, the cupboard is rather bare, and because of the large contracts Grunfeld gave Wall and Beal — not to mention backup center Ian Mahinmi, who rarely plays — there is not a lot of money available to bring top-level free agents to the Wizards.

The team also doesn’t have a second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft because Grunfeld traded it away.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards' job opening has appeal to GMs and other front office executives across the league.

Wizards ownership has been active in pursuing search firms to help with process for a new GM, sources tell ESPN. Wizards are an attractive job for potential candidates, largely because of resources and geography. https://t.co/yJDtSkxgMW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2019

Washington job has appeal to current GM’s under contract elsewhere too. Pelicans search has been underway, with Brooklyn’s Trajan Langdon, Golden State’s Larry Harris and Houston’s Gersson Rosas set to interview this week, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2019

The biggest concern for potential candidates with Washington: How to engage on a rebuild with John Wall’s massive long-term contract and serious injury looming over franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2019

