Report: Atkinson nearing extension with Nets

With the Nets on the verge of their first playoff berth in four seasons, head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff are on the verge of earning contract extensions, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

The Nets have consistently improved in their three seasons under Atkinson, from 20 victories in 2016-17 to their current 39, with four games remaining in the campaign.

He and general manager Sean Marks have earned wide praise for transforming the culture in Brooklyn, where first-time All-Star D'Angelo Russell and several other players are enjoying career seasons.