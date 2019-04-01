Grizzlies' Valanciunas out for season with sprained right ankle

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas suffered a grade II right ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Surgery is not required and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Valanciunas (7-0, 265) started 17 of his 19 appearances for the Grizzlies and averaged 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.58 blocks in 27.7 minutes after he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7. The 26-year-old finishes his seventh NBA season with averages of 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.08 blocks in 22.3 minutes in 49 games (27 starts) for both the Grizzlies and Raptors.