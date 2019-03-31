Bucks giving Antetokounmpo’s ankle more time to heal

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo aggravated the ankle injury after scoring 34 points in the Bucks’ 128-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.

Milwaukee entered Sunday’s game 3½ games ahead of Toronto in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The decision to rest Antetokounmpo came with the Bucks close to securing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo has missed two games since suffering the injury on March 17 against Philadelphia. He is averaging 27.4 points per game.