Hawks lose center Dedmon to season-ending ankle injury

Mar 31, 2019 12:03 PM ET

Dewayne Dedmon averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 64 games this season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury.

The Hawks say Dedmon has been scheduled for a non-surgical procedure to address ongoing left ankle soreness. He is expected to be cleared for regular workouts following what the team says will be a short rehabilitation period.

Dedmon has started 52 of Atlanta’s 64 games this season and averages 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Hawks have six games left and are last in the Southeast Division. They hosted Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Sunday.

