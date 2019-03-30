Lakers shut down LeBron James for rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers, out of playoff contention, have shut down LeBron James for the rest of the season.

President of basketball operations Magic Johnson released the following statement: “After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."

The Lakers (34-42) have just six games remaining in the season.

James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games with the Lakers this season.