Numbers to Know - Sixth Man of the Year award

CLUTCH

How important a sixth man is to his team could be determined by whether or not he's on the floor down the stretch of close games. Here are the sixth man candidates who have played the most with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

This is the one knock on Sabonis' resume. As important as Sabonis has been to the Pacers (and though he's shot 8-for-9 with the score within five points in the last five minutes), Nate McMillan has generally gone back to Myles Turner with the game on the line. Sometimes, it's an offense-defense platoon, but Turner (79) has played more than twice as many clutch minutes as Sabonis (38).

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.