Hang Time Podcast: Jusuf Nurkic's injury, Most Improved Player debate + Pacers' playoff push

John Schuhmann and I discuss the impact of Jusuf Nurkic's season-ending injury before analyzing the candidates for Kia Most Improved Player.

Then J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star joins to help us break down the Pacers' resilient season, the importance of coach Nate McMillan, and the players who will need to step up in the playoffs.

Plus, we play some trivia, talk about the Pacers' plans for this offseason, and more.

