Parker flies back with Spurs for Ginobili's jersey retirement

Despite being in the middle of a playoff push with his current team, Tony Parker isn't missing the chance to honor an iconic member of his old one.

On the same night his Hornets gutted out a much-needed overtime victory over San Antonio, Parker joined the Spurs on their flight to San Antonio in order to attend former teammate Manu Ginobili's jersey retirement. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, from where Parker will then fly to Los Angeles to rejoin the Hornets for their Friday tilt against the Lakers, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

Hornets coach James Borrego, who spent two assistant coaching stints with the Spurs, will also attend the ceremony.

“It’s going to be very nostalgic,” Parker said. “It will put everything in perspective. You start realizing everything we accomplished in this league. It will be emotional.”

Parker's fondness for his old franchise goes hand-in-hand with his accomplishments. The French point guard spent 17 seasons with the Spurs, a span which included five All-Star appearances, four NBA championships and the 2007 Finals MVP award. Parker, Ginobili and Tim Duncan formed the core of the Spurs' most successful era under Gregg Popovich, who has coached the team since 1997.

That being said, Popovich wasn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for his old point guard on the flight home.

“He’s in the back,” Popovich quipped to the Express-News.