Conley becomes Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer

With a 3-pointer at the 2:50 mark of the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors, Mike Conley became the Memphis Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer once again.

Conley moved past Marc Gasol, who scored 11,684 points during his 10-plus seasons with Memphis before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors last month.



Mike Conley has passed Marc Gasol to move into 1st as the all-time franchise leader in points with 11,687!



Conley actually passed Gasol for first place during the 2016-17 season before Gasol reclaimed the lead last season as Conley missed 70 games with an Achilles injury.

Already the franchise leader in games played, assists, steals and 3-pointers made, Conley becomes just the third player to currently lead an NBA franchise in all of those five categories. The others: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers).