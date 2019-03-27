Around The League
Around The League

Conley becomes Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer

From NBA media reports

Mar 27, 2019 9:39 PM ET

 

Mike Conley now leads the Memphis Grizzlies in points, games played, assists, steals and 3-pointers made.

With a 3-pointer at the 2:50 mark of the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors, Mike Conley became the Memphis Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer once again.

Conley moved past Marc Gasol, who scored 11,684 points during his 10-plus seasons with Memphis before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors last month.
 


Conley actually passed Gasol for first place during the 2016-17 season before Gasol reclaimed the lead last season as Conley missed 70 games with an Achilles injury.

Already the franchise leader in games played, assists, steals and 3-pointers made, Conley becomes just the third player to currently lead an NBA franchise in all of those five categories. The others: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers).

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.