Looking back on Ginobili's basketball legacy

In San Antonio Spurs lore, perhaps no player is as beloved as Manu Ginobili is. Beyond his success in the NBA, he also crafted an international hoops career that few can match.
Success was no stranger to him from the outset of his 16-season career with the Spurs, as Ginobili captured four NBA titles and posted a career winning percentage of .721 (762-295) -- the best in in NBA history among players who have appeared in at least 1,000 games.
Aside from those NBA accomplishments, Ginobili is one of only two players in history, along with Bill Bradley, to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.
Then there was the drive, dedication and all-out style of play Ginobili exemplified that endeared him to fans in San Antonio and beyond. His legacy in basketball is secure and, after Thursday's game vs. Cleveland (8:30 ET, NBA League Pass), the Spurs will honor him by retiring his No. 20 jersey. That will make him the ninth Spurs player to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (No. 12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).
Although he was the 57th overall pick of the 1999 Draft, Ginobili ended his career as the Spurs' all-time leader in 3-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392) while ranking third in games played (1,057), fourth in assists (4,001), fourth in free throws made (3,380) and fifth in points (14,043). He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 and '11, was a two-time All-Star ('05, '11) and the '08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
In short, Ginobili crafted a legacy that will endure for generations with the Spurs. In honor of the future Hall of Famer's latest accolade, take a look back at his career with some key video moments ...
* * *
Manu the person & personality
On-court success & championships
End of the NBA road
* * *