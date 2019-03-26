Looking back on Ginobili's basketball legacy

In San Antonio Spurs lore, perhaps no player is as beloved as Manu Ginobili is. Beyond his success in the NBA, he also crafted an international hoops career that few can match.

Success was no stranger to him from the outset of his 16-season career with the Spurs, as Ginobili captured four NBA titles and posted a career winning percentage of .721 (762-295) -- the best in in NBA history among players who have appeared in at least 1,000 games.

Aside from those NBA accomplishments, Ginobili is one of only two players in history, along with Bill Bradley, to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

Then there was the drive, dedication and all-out style of play Ginobili exemplified that endeared him to fans in San Antonio and beyond. His legacy in basketball is secure and, after Thursday's game vs. Cleveland (8:30 ET, NBA League Pass), the Spurs will honor him by retiring his No. 20 jersey. That will make him the ninth Spurs player to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (No. 12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

Although he was the 57th overall pick of the 1999 Draft, Ginobili ended his career as the Spurs' all-time leader in 3-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392) while ranking third in games played (1,057), fourth in assists (4,001), fourth in free throws made (3,380) and fifth in points (14,043). He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 and '11, was a two-time All-Star ('05, '11) and the '08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

In short, Ginobili crafted a legacy that will endure for generations with the Spurs. In honor of the future Hall of Famer's latest accolade, take a look back at his career with some key video moments ...

Manu the person & personality

From humble beginnings, Manu Ginobili crafted a special NBA legacy.

In his homeland of Argentina, Manu Ginobili was a beloved figure.

It did not take long for San Antonio to develop a deep bond with Manu Ginobili.

Manu Ginobili added to his lore thanks to a bat in the AT&T Center in 2009.

On-court success & championships

Few could match the competitive drive that marked Manu Ginobili's career.

The Spurs' run to the 2003 title was, at times, keyed by then-rookie Manu Ginobili.

The 2004-05 season was a banner one for Manu Ginobili and the Spurs.

The 2007 Spurs swept the Cavs, giving Manu Ginobili his third NBA title.

Manu Ginobili talks about the 2014 Finals and the Spurs' drive to win it all.

Relive some of the most clutch blocks from Manu Ginobili's career!

In his career, Manu Ginobili made impossible shots look merely routine.

Ball fakes were a hallmark of Ginobili's playing days in the NBA.

Loyalty marked 'The Spurs Way,' something Manu Ginobili was a staunch believer in.

End of the NBA road

Relive Manu Ginobili's top 10 plays from his final season in the NBA.

After Game 5 of Warriors-Spurs series, coach Steve Kerr had words for his former teammate.

Former teammate Brent Barry reflects on Manu Ginobili's career.

Former Teammates and coaches alike recall Manu Ginobili and his impact.

