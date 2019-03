With the Hornets' playoff hopes hanging by a threat, Jeremy Lamb's buzzer-beating prayer was answered.

The seventh-year guard's 48-foot heave defied gravity, the game clock and Pascal Siakam's blanket defense to give Charlotte a miraculous 115-114 win at Toronto as time expired.

The victory came fewer than 24 hours after the Hornets rallied from an 18-points fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Boston on Saturday. Charlotte trails eighth-place Miami by two games with just nine remaining.