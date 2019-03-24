Celtics sign Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

BOSTON, Mass. --The Boston Celtics have signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, the team announced Sunday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Currently in his ninth NBA season in 2018-19, Monroe has averaged 4.8 points (46.0% FG) and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes over 38 games (two starts) with Toronto. The Georgetown University product returns to Boston, where he recorded 10.2 points (53.0% FG, 79.7% FT), 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games played in 2017-18 after signing with the team on Feb. 8, 2018.

Monroe, 28, holds career averages of 13.2 points (51.3% FG, 70.3% FT), 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 627 games (417 starts) with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston and Toronto.