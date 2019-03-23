Report: Spurs nearing deal with veteran Motiejunas

Looking to add a little more size for their playoff push, the Spurs on Saturday moved closer to a deal with veteran Donatas Motiejunas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The San Antonio Spurs are nearing a deal with veteran Donatas Motiejunas, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Motiejunas, 28, last played in the NBA in 2017 for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has spent the past two seasons playing in China.

The Spurs play in Boston on Sunday (7:30 ET, NBA TV), the second game of a three-game road trip.