Report: Bucks' Gasol (ankle) out one month

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 23, 2019 9:01 PM ET

Pau Gasol averaging 1.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10 minutes in three games with the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season in hopes to be ready for the playoffs due to a left ankle injury, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
 


Gasol, who missed 26 games earlier this season with a stress fracture in his foot, has missed the Bucks' past six games because of this injury.

Gasol was acquired by the Bucks on March 1 after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antoinio Spurs.

Along with Gasol, teammates Malcom Brogdon (plantar fascia tear in right foot) and Nikola Mirotic (fractured left thumb) will also likely miss the final weeks of the regular season.
 

