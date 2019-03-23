Report: Bucks' Gasol (ankle) out one month

Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season in hopes to be ready for the playoffs due to a left ankle injury, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.



Bucks center Pau Gasol is expected to miss approximately one month with a left ankle injury, league sources tell ESPN. He joins Nikola Mirotic and Malcolm Brogdon as among those likely out for the regular season. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 24, 2019



Gasol, who missed 26 games earlier this season with a stress fracture in his foot, has missed the Bucks' past six games because of this injury.

Gasol was acquired by the Bucks on March 1 after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antoinio Spurs.

Along with Gasol, teammates Malcom Brogdon (plantar fascia tear in right foot) and Nikola Mirotic (fractured left thumb) will also likely miss the final weeks of the regular season.

