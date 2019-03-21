Around The League
Around The League

Warriors' Cousins cleared to play vs. Pacers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 21, 2019 2:57 PM ET

DeMarcus Cousins will be back in the lineup for Golden State tonight.

The Golden State Warriors will have their best big man back in the mix again tonight, as center DeMarcus Cousins has been cleared to play against the Indiana Pacers (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Golden State is back at Oracle Arena after completing a four-game road trip in which Cousins played only one game. The Warriors went 3-1 on that trek, closing things out with a 117-107 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. 

While Cousins was out, newly acquired center Andrew Bogut will started in his place, averaging 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Bogut made both his Warriors debut and his first start of the season last night, logging seven points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes. Bogut spent four seasons with Golden State before rejoining the team as a free agent weeks ago.

Cousins is averaging 15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 3.6 apg for the Warriors this season.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.