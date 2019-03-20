Hang Time Podcast: D'Angelo Russell, Clippers' surprising season + 2019 Rookie Class

NBA.com writer Shaun Powell joins John Schuhmann and me to discuss the wild win by D'Angelo Russell and the Nets on Tuesday night.

Then we turn our focus to the LA Clippers, who continue to surprise in the West. We talk about the importance of Doc Rivers, the team's plans for the future, and the state of basketball in Los Angeles.

Plus, we analyze the deep 2019 Rookie Class, play some NCAA-related trivia, debate the final "Perfect Player" category, and more.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!