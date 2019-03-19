Doc Rivers attempts to end speculation about coaching Lakers

Doc Rivers on Tuesday night attempted to quash rumors that he was considering leaving the Clippers to coach the other Los Angeles team, the Lakers.

“I’m going nowhere” - Doc on Lakers “rumors. “Let me end this right now...” — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 20, 2019

“I have a job and the Lakers have a coach,” Rivers said. “Straight and upfront, I’m going to be here until Steve says ‘Get out.’”

Rivers' denial of any interest in coaching the Lakers comes on the heels of reports Monday by Stephen A. Smith and Peter Vecsey that Rivers is liked by Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and would be interested in the Lakers challenge.

But Rivers said in pregame comments to reporters that he and Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer have agreed on a contract extension that has yet to be finalized.

Doc Rivers puts an end to any speculation of him and the Lakers coaching job by saying that he and Steve Balmer have agreed earlier this season to a new extension that still needs paperwork to be finalized. But Rivers, who had an option out of his... https://t.co/XGT7I4iqe3 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 20, 2019

Rivers said he had an option to opt out of his Clippers contract this summer, but he and Ballmer mutually agreed to remove the clause.

The LeBron James-led Lakers are 31-39 under coach Luke Walton, whose job status is widely believed to be in jeopardy.

The Clippers are 41-30 going into Tuesday night's game against Indiana at Staples Center. They own the eighth and final Western Conference playoff berth.



-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.