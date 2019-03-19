Around The League
Doc Rivers attempts to end speculation about coaching Lakers

Mar 19, 2019 10:02 PM ET

Rumors about Doc Rivers are likely to persist until he makes an official decision about his Clippers' future.

Doc Rivers on Tuesday night attempted to quash rumors that he was considering leaving the Clippers to coach the other Los Angeles team, the Lakers.

“I have a job and the Lakers have a coach,” Rivers said. “Straight and upfront, I’m going to be here until Steve says ‘Get out.’”

Rivers' denial of any interest in coaching the Lakers comes on the heels of reports Monday by Stephen A. Smith and Peter Vecsey that Rivers is liked by Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and would be interested in the Lakers challenge.

But Rivers said in pregame comments to reporters that he and Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer have agreed on a contract extension that has yet to be finalized.

Rivers said he had an option to opt out of his Clippers contract this summer, but he and Ballmer mutually agreed to remove the clause.

The LeBron James-led Lakers are 31-39 under coach Luke Walton, whose job status is widely believed to be in jeopardy.

 The Clippers are 41-30 going into Tuesday night's game against Indiana at Staples Center. They own the eighth and final Western Conference playoff berth.
 

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

