Warriors' Cousins (ankle) to miss game vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are in the thick of the chase for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. As they face they Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (8 ET, NBA League Pass), they'll be doing so without their best big man.

DeMarcus Cousins, who has been hobbled by a sore right ankle, has been ruled out for tonight's game. He missed last night's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, which the Warriors lost 111-105. That loss, combined with the Nuggets' road win against the Boston Celtics, put Golden State into a tie with Denver for No. 1 in the West.

Injury report for tonight’s game at Minnesota: Andre Iguodala (dental work) is probable. Jacob Evans (illness) and Shaun Livingston are questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (right ankle soreness) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 19, 2019

Tonight's game marks the end of a four-game road trip for Golden State, which it has gone 2-1 on, logging wins against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition to Cousins being out tonight, Andre Iguodala is listed as probable. He had dental work done recently and missed Monday's game against the Spurs.

Additionally, Shaun Livingston and Jacob Evans (illness) are both questionable tonight. With Cousins out, it means newly acquired center Andrew Bogut will likely start in his place.

Bogut made both his Warriors debut and his first start of the season last night, logging seven points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes. Bogut spent four seasons with Golden State before rejoining the team as a free agent weeks ago.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.