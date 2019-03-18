Warriors' Durant, Bogut to play tonight vs. Spurs

* Tonight on ESPN: Warriors vs. Spurs, 8 ET

The Golden State Warriors will have their top scorer back in the fold tonight and will welcome another familiar face back into the mix as well.

Kevin Durant, who had missed the Warriors' last two games with a right ankle contusion, will play tonight per coach Steve Kerr. Durant is averaging 27.4 points per game this season in 65 games for the Warriors. In addition, newly added center Andrew Bogut will play tonight as well, per Kerr.

"I’m excited to play again," Durant said Monday, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "I’m looking forward to having another opportunity to get better."

While Bogut and Durant will be in the mix, the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala and DeMarcus Cousins. Iguodala is missing the game because he is having a tooth extracted after practice. Cousins will miss the game because of a sore right foot. Kerr said Cousins is getting an MRI on the foot in what he termed a precautionary measure.

Bogut was signed two weeks ago and was listed as probable for the game. He last played for the Warriors during the 2015-16 season, and opted to sign with the Sydney Kings of the Australian Basketball League last April. He is the only traditional center on the roster tonight as Cousins and Damian Jones (torn left pectoral muscle) will both miss the game against San Antonio.