Q&A: Brothers John, Jacyn Goble strengthen their bond in NBA

John Goble: Whew, not even in college. Probably an adult rec league game.

SA: Any chance it would be competitive, as far as who blew the whistle first or got a call right?

Jacyn Goble: No, more just good banter. Like “That was a really good call” and being sarcastic.

SA: Do any coaches or players ever get you guys confused?

Jacyn Goble: Not yet at least. He has better hair than I do.

John Goble: Not by much.

SA: How much are you able to stay in touch during the season, when you’re each bouncing around the league on completely difference schedules?

John Goble: All the time, actually. Whether we call each other or we text. I would say 70 percent of it is about how we’re doing, what’s going on with our families because we’re gone so much. The rest, we will talk about the work aspect. About certain plays we had in games. Rules scenarios. How things were handled and what we can do better.

Jacyn Goble: It’s more me asking him, “What could I have done better?” He’s been to The Finals and he’s a great referee. So as much as I can soak up from him. I talked to him today about certain plays that I’ve had. I’ll clip a play and send it to him, and we’ll talk about it.

SA: You must share travel tips, as far as hotels and airlines and such.

Jacyn Goble: He gives me a lot. Every time I’m in a pinch, the first person I call is him. He starts trying to work out on the phone while he’s traveling, “You can jump on this flight. You can drive from here to there.” Like Dallas and OKC, or if I’m stuck in Chicago getting to Milwaukee. Little tricks of the trade.

John Goble: My flight this morning, I looked right away because living in Miami, American flies a lot of those 737 Max [airplanes, a Boeing product grounded last week by the FAA]. Turned out my flight was just a regular 737 but the one before mine was grounded. You just have to be pro-active. I know we’re toward the end of winter now, but that’s another little wrinkle that can get you.

SA: Any favorite restaurants on the road? I ask this recalling that when I put the question to former NBA ref Dick Bavetta, he answered “Every Marriott concierge lounge.” I think Dick liked the prices there.

John Goble: Calderone Club in Milwaukee.

Jacyn Goble: When we go to [work at the replay center], Angelo’s in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

John Goble: [Fellow referee] Eric Dahlen in Minneapolis turned us on to J.D. Hoyt’s.

SA: Do you have other ways you like to spend spare time on the road?

John Goble: If we get in the night before and the schedules work to where our partners get in early, we definitely like to break bread together. But for us, our blood is so thin, if we’re in the Midwest in January, we might be staying in the hotel.

SA: NBA officials don’t travel and work in static crews the way baseball deploys its umpires. What do you make of the impact that has on familiarity with your partners, covering for each other and communicating?

John Goble: When I first got on staff, you were broken down into four groups. Within your group, you had so many crew chiefs, so many part-time crew chiefs and then the less-experienced officials. The majority of the games, you worked within that group. A definite positive was you’d create a little synergy with each other. Our communication improves based on the amount of time we spend with each other. But contrary to baseball and even football, by not being in those groups and by working with everybody, you start to create a bond with many more people on the staff. As opposed to being next to “Joe Smith” and, despite both of us being in the league for years, never having worked a game with him. It’s like going to work and saying “Hi!” to someone down the hall in the same office building, but you never really know them.

SA: Basketball is fundamentally different from the others in the interaction of officials. In baseball, for example, a third-base umpire isn’t getting involved in bang-bang calls at first base or assessing the contact at second base on double plays.

John Goble: In NBA games, everybody’s working the plate every night. That’s where the time you spend together off the floor improves that trust we need. Sure, we have our mechanics and a system in place the way we officiate. But it’s having that team concept. Unlike maybe baseball or football, because our game is so fluid, you could be in the proper position and the play could be in your primary area of coverage, but let’s say some players get in front of you at the last second. That’s where that trust is involved. Your partner might be farther away but see the entire play.

SA: Based on what happened recently in Salt Lake City, what was a basketball situation looked like it was going to become a police situation between Russell Westbrook and a fan. Just in general terms, Jacyn, how much are the referees tuned into what’s going on between a player and someone in the stands?

Jacyn Goble: As far as fan interaction, even when there’s a timeout, we’re trying to observe everybody. Observe the scorer’s table, both benches, what sort of communication is going on between us and the teams. So we always try to keep our heads on a swivel to make sure we’re observing everything. But something like that, it definitely falls on the security personnel.

SA: Is there a protocol for how much you get in the middle of player skirmishes? Is that best to your judgment?

John Goble: We’re still observing after the whistle is blown, so if we see that two players maybe are starting to get a little feisty, if we can get in there and try to be a little preventative, say “Hey guys, hold on,” we will. We’ll try our best, but I’m not 6-9, 260.

Prior to replay, if I’m not mistaken, it was part of our policy to have one official stand back so they can observe everything. So they’d have more of a big picture view of what was going on.

Jacyn Goble: For me it is instinctive. It’s something I had to deal with for 14 years. I was with a specialized unit – we went after robbery and homicide guys – and it’s an instinct that you have. You just know. For me, it’s not the person who initiates it. It’s the person who retaliates – I try to get to him first.

SA: What do you miss most about being a police officer?

Jacyn Goble: It’s something we touched on when we talked about getting in early and being able to get dinner with [the other referees]. My unit, we were tight. We had five guys who were together for almost five years. We’d eat dinner. We had get-togethers at our houses, and we’d bring the families along. Just that camaraderie. I miss that.

SA: But you’ve still got partners on game night. And your whistle.

