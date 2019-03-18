Hang Time
Hang Time Podcast: LeBron denied at MSG, Spurs streaking + impact of Brogdon's injury

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith

Mar 18, 2019 3:45 PM ET

John Schuhmann and I break down this weekend's action with a focus on the Lakers' loss to the Knicks at MSG and the wild Sixers vs. Bucks matchup. 

Then we dig into the latest NBA Power Rankings to discuss how high the Spurs can climb in the West standings, the impact of Malcolm Brogdon's injury on the Bucks, and the matchups we want to see in the first round of the playoffs. 

