Hang Time Podcast: LeBron denied at MSG, Spurs streaking + impact of Brogdon's injury

John Schuhmann and I break down this weekend's action with a focus on the Lakers' loss to the Knicks at MSG and the wild Sixers vs. Bucks matchup.

Then we dig into the latest NBA Power Rankings to discuss how high the Spurs can climb in the West standings, the impact of Malcolm Brogdon's injury on the Bucks, and the matchups we want to see in the first round of the playoffs.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!