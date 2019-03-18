For Lillard, no time to lose in righting Blazers' playoff wrongs

On Friday, Lillard passed LaMarcus Aldridge for No. 2 on the club’s all-time scoring list (trailing only Clyde Drexler). The outside world once swirled with rumors of a beef with Aldridge, now a seven-time All-Star who bolted for San Antonio in free agency after two seasons with Lillard (2013-15).

“That’s unfortunate, how that perception played out,” Lillard said. “It’s funny. We have more of a relationship now when we’re not teammates than when we were teammates. That’s not a negative thing. We never had an issue as teammates.

Damian Lillard dominated in a loss to the Thunder earlier this month.

“We never had an argument. It was just outside noise and we never took the time to communicate and say `this ain’t real, I don’t feel that way.’ But it’s typical around the NBA, every time two good teammates are paired together they try to turn them against each other, comparing them and all that stuff instead of letting them be teammates.

“Now I’ve played more years without him than with him. When he left I was put in a different role of leadership, responsibility, redemption and everything had to go up. Him leaving Portland allowed me getting to No. 2 to happen. Had he stayed, he would probably be No. 1 (on the scoring list) and I wouldn’t have the chance to pass him until year 15. Everything happened for a reason.”

Lillard is grateful for the franchise because it was sold on him from the jump. In high school, Lillard wasn’t heavily recruited and wound up at Weber State, which didn’t offer the big-school exposure advantages. Yet the Blazers drafted him No. 6 in 2012 and placed the ball in his hands, where it has been ever since.

Take a look back at a young Damian Lillard in the 2012 NBA Summer League.

“I led the league in minutes as a rookie,” he said. “Maybe if they hadn’t given me that opportunity and freedom to have the opportunity to be me, then maybe we wouldn’t be here together. I owe a lot of people, our coaching staff and organization to allow me to do this from day one.”

Lillard has been an example of durability and determination, never missing a game his first three seasons as he has not missed more than nine games per season since then. Along the way, he has represented himself and Portland well, a refreshing change for a franchise that endured the “Jail Blazers” regime and felt robbed by the constant injuries of Greg Oden, the former No. 1 overall pick chosen ahead of Kevin Durant in 2007.

Lillard, now a four-time All-Star, became good quickly and fun to watch. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is never bashful about launching 30 footers or challenging bigger defenders at the rim.

Take a look at some of the plays that made Damian Lillard an All-Star this season.

That said, he often bristles at what he perceives as a lack of respect -- perhaps borne of playing on the West Coast and in a small-market town -- which is often taken the wrong way. What some may see as whining is a player with a sense of pride who wants his just due. Lillard has never been an All-Star starter. Last season was Lillard’s inaugural one on the All-NBA first team, the honor coming at the expense of Russell Westbrook -- who averaged a triple-double and was named Kia MVP in 2016-17.

“I’m one of the best players in the NBA,” said Lillard, unwilling to limit his status to point guards. “Tell me how I’m not? That’s not pride talking. That’s facts.”

He paused.

“I have a chip on my shoulder for how I had to get here and where I come from, and also how I’m viewed. Sometimes I’m delusional about it. I might be wrong when I make myself think certain stuff. But it works for me. Every little thing I use as wood on the fire.”

Sting from ouster still looms

All that’s separating Lillard from a seat at the table of greatness is Portland playing in late May or early June. Plenty will depend on the recovery of backcourt mate CJ McCollum (popliteus strain), who could be out a week. While the Blazers are deep, there’s no one player who can assume McCollum’s role.

“You’re concerned for him as a friend, first and foremost, and he’s so big for our team that you get concerned for that,” Lillard said. “We have guys who can make up for the scoring by committee, but you also take them away from their roles. We’re going to have to lean on each other a little bit more.”

The Blazers have a new-found swagger and confidence in 2018-19.

While the Golden State Warriors are once again strong favorites, they’re not unbeatable. Everyone else in the West brings a flaw. The Blazers added offensive-minded big man Enes Kanter last month, and he’s been somewhat impressive since. Kanter should fortify Portland’s frontcourt with Jusuf Nurkic and bring better balance to a team that long relied on Lillard and McCollum.

“Last year we got so hot and peaked really early,” said Lillard, mentioning their 13-game win streak after the All-Star break, “and I was like, ‘man, I don’t know how long any team other than the Warriors a few years ago can just play at that level for two months straight before you have a rough spot.’ I thought about that last year when we went on that long winning streak and beating a bunch of good teams. I would’ve loved for this streak to come right before the playoffs and going into the playoffs. This time we’re playing good basketball but it’s not like everything is going our way. I like the balance of it.”

After beating the Warriors by 22 last month, the Blazers went East and beat the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and narrowly lost to the Toronto Raptors. What did Lillard take from that?