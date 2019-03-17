Around The League
Antetokounmpo becomes NBA-record 11th player with a 50-point game in same season

From NBA.com Staff

Mar 17, 2019 6:48 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the 11th player to score at least 50 points in a game this season, a new NBA record.

Though he very much would have preferred a win over Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 52-point performance on Sunday marked a different sort of achievement. The Bucks superstar became the 11th different player to score at least 50 points in a game this season, which sets a new NBA record.

It didn't take the league long to break the previous record of 10 set in 2016-17. All but one of this season's 50-point scorers were 2018-19 All-Stars, the lone exception being Minnesota's Derrick Rose.

Harden has accounted for the most 50-point games this season (six), with three of them coming in a 12-day span in January. No other player has reached the 50-point plateau more than once in 2018-19.

