McCollum leaves game with apparent leg injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum left Saturday's road game with the San Antonio Spurs after suffering an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter.

No prognosis was immediately available. McCollum, who had to be helped off the court, is slated for an MRI on Sunday for what is feared to be a knee injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Portland guard @CJMcCollum will undergo an MRI on his left knee on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2019

McCollum was injured after landing awkwardly on a drive to the basket. Spurs reserve Jakob Poeltl appeared to land on McCollum's foot to compound the injury.

McCollum left with 10 points in 22 minutes.

This post will be updated when further information is available.

UPDATE (12:30 ET, March 17): McCollum confirmed a left knee injury, per reporters covering the team. Initial x-rays were reportedly negative.

McCollum says his foot got stepped on my Poeltl, felt the pain in his left knee. Did NOT feel or hear a pop, he’s walking around the locker room, albeit gingerly. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) March 17, 2019