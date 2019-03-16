Around The League
Around The League

McCollum leaves game with apparent leg injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 16, 2019 10:48 PM ET

 

C.J. McCollum suffers an apparent left leg in the third quarter against the Spurs.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum left Saturday's road game with the San Antonio Spurs after suffering an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter. 

No prognosis was immediately available. McCollum, who had to be helped off the court, is slated for an MRI on Sunday for what is feared to be a knee injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

McCollum was injured after landing awkwardly on a drive to the basket. Spurs reserve Jakob Poeltl appeared to land on McCollum's foot to compound the injury. 

McCollum left with 10 points in 22 minutes.

This post will be updated when further information is available. 

UPDATE (12:30 ET, March 17): McCollum confirmed a left knee injury, per reporters covering the team. Initial x-rays were reportedly negative. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.