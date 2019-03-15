NBA League Pass to offer 10-minute view pass for games

NBA Digital, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, today announced the launch of NBA 10-Minute Pass on NBA League Pass beginning Saturday, March 16. NBA 10-Minute Pass will provide fans the option to purchase 10 minutes of real-time access to live out-of-market NBA games for $0.99 by tapping “Watch” from any game page on NBA.com or within the NBA App. As part of the new offering, fans can watch as many live games as they choose during the 10-minute window.

“NBA 10-Minute Pass offers unprecedented flexibility for fans to watch live NBA games when it is convenient for them,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Senior Vice President, Direct to Consumer. “This new offering on NBA League Pass is an important step toward reaching and engaging the widest possible audience.”

“We’re committed to providing choices within our NBA League Pass product, and this new feature offers even more options for our passionate fans,” said Mark Johnson, SVP/GM Digital, Turner Sports. “With the launch of this 10-Minute Pass, fans can watch live NBA games on their time. We’re excited to partner with the NBA as the first major sports league to open up this live digital opportunity.”

At the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, NBA League Pass began offering the ability to purchase a single game from the end of the third quarter to the conclusion of the game for $1.99. In December 2018, NBA Digital launched quarter-by-quarter pricing on NBA League Pass, giving fans the option to purchase a single game at reduced prices after each quarter. Single games are available for $6.99, with the option to pay $4.99 at the end of the first quarter and $2.99 at the end of the second quarter.