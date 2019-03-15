Jazz guard Exum out indefinitely with knee injury

Mar 15, 2019 9:11 PM ET

Dante Exum had just returned after missing 25 games due to a left ankle sprain.

SALT LAKE CITY -- The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Danté Exum:
 
Exum was examined Friday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Exum is out indefinitely and will continue to seek opinions on how to best treat the injury. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.
 
Exum has appeared in 42 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.

