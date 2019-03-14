Legendary Moments in NBA History: Sixers retire Chamberlain's No. 13 jersey

On April 19, 1968, Wilt Chamberlain played in what was his final game with the Philadelphia 76ers, a 100-96 loss to the rival Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division finals. That summer, Chamberlain was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite that transaction, Chamberlain remained a Sixers legend in the minds of many.

On March 18, 1991, that notion was made a fact when the Sixers retired Chamberlain's No. 13 jersey. Chamberlain played for the Sixers from 1964-68, snaring a scoring crown, three rebounding titles and an NBA championship in 1967. And, although he wasn't on the Sixers franchise when he logged his famous 100-point game (the Sixers did not exist yet), Chamberlain was playing in Philadelphia (for the Warriors) when he pulled that off on March 2, 1962 against the New York Knicks.

“I’m not thinking about all the rebounds and points I garnished, but I’m counting a lot of friends. And I count all you guys among them. Thank you,” Chamberlain said at the jersey retirement cermony.

His No. 13 was the sixth number retired by the team, joining Julius Erving (No. 6), Bobby Jones (No. 24), broadcaster David Zinkoff, Billy Cunningham (No. 32) and former teammate Hal Greer (No. 15).

