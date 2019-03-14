Hang Time
Hang Time Podcast: Playoff races with less than month left + latest from Portland

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Mar 14, 2019 4:21 PM ET

John Schuhmann and I discuss how Wednesday night's action affects the playoff pictures in the West and East. We focus on big wins by the Warriors, Heat and Thunder.

Then Joe Freeman of the Oregonian joins to help us break down the Blazers' season, the team's playoff expectations, and the importance of Jusuf Nurkic. 

Plus, we play some Blazers-related trivia, debate NBA TV's latest Perfect Player category, and more.

* * *

