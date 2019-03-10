Towns held out vs. Knicks for 'precaution' after right knee injury

After exiting Saturday's game in Washington with a non-contact right knee injury, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is being held out of Sunday's game against the New York Knicks.

Per @TimberwolvesPR:

Karl-Anthony Towns will be held out of tonight's game as a precaution due to right knee inflammation. Towns joins Andrew Wiggins (left quad contusion), Luol Deng (sore left achilles) and Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) on the team's inactive list.

Prior to the injury, Towns had posted 40 points and 16 rebounds in what ended up a 135-130 overtime victory vs. the Wizards. On the season, Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game, shooting a career-best 40.5 percent on a career-high 4.8 3-point attempts. He earned his second All-Star appearance in February.