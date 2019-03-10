Report: Embiid returning to action after eight-game absence

Joel Embiid has been inactive since the 2019 All-Star break with left knee soreness, but might soon be returning to action, perhaps as early as Sunday.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, Embiid "plans to face" the Pacers on Sunday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid plans to face the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday after missing the past eight games due to left knee soreness, a Sixers source tells ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The 7-foot 24-year-old was averaging a team-leading line of 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks through 54 games, shooting 29.5 percent from 3-point range and 48.2 overall.