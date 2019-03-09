Around The League
Towns exits game vs. Wizards after right knee injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 9, 2019 10:40 PM ET

 

Karl-Anthony Towns left Saturday's game vs. Washington after posting 40 points and 16 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the NBA's most dominant players since the All-Star break, and it took an injury to put a stop to his hot run.

After racking up 40 points and 16 rebounds during Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards, in the final seconds of regulation Towns came up hopping after an off-ball cut near the top of the key. He headed to the bench, and subsequently the locker room.

The Timberwolves soon updated his status to "out for overtime"

As the postgame media reports began to filter in, little detail emerged beyond a forthcoming evaluation and update, though coach Ryan Saunders sounded a hopeful note.

