Towns exits game vs. Wizards after right knee injury

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the NBA's most dominant players since the All-Star break, and it took an injury to put a stop to his hot run.

After racking up 40 points and 16 rebounds during Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards, in the final seconds of regulation Towns came up hopping after an off-ball cut near the top of the key. He headed to the bench, and subsequently the locker room.

As every media person around me has already tweeted KAT's came off with painful right knee and is clearly hobbled — brittrobson (@brittrobson) March 10, 2019

The Timberwolves soon updated his status to "out for overtime"

Karl-Anthony Towns is out for overtime with a right knee injury — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 10, 2019

As the postgame media reports began to filter in, little detail emerged beyond a forthcoming evaluation and update, though coach Ryan Saunders sounded a hopeful note.