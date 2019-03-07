Vince Carter wants to play one more season

Eight-time All-Star Vince Carter said he wants to return for a record 22nd season if teams are interested in him this offseason.

When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43."

"Yeah, I think I could stretch it out one more ... I think I could give it another year, so why not?" Carter said. "We'll see what happens."