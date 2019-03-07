Around The League
Vince Carter wants to play one more season

From NBA media reports

On Monday, Vince Carter became the oldest player in NBA history to score at least 20 points in a game.

Eight-time All-Star Vince Carter said he wants to return for a record 22nd season if teams are interested in him this offseason.

When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43."

"Yeah, I think I could stretch it out one more ... I think I could give it another year, so why not?" Carter said. "We'll see what happens."


If Carter does play next season, he will not only break the record for most seasons played, he will become the first NBA player to have played across four decades.

Carter, 42, is averaging 7.1 points this season in 16.6 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks. He's shooting a career-high 40.9 percent from deep.
 

