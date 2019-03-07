Rockets' Faried (adductor strain) out next two games

The Houston Rockets' frontline will be thinned a bit the next few days.

Forward Kenneth Faried will not play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers (8 ET, ESPN) or Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks (7 ET, NBA League Pass) because of an adductor strain. He is also expected to be doubtful for Monday's home game with the Charlotte Hornets (8 ET, NBA TV).

Faried out Friday and Sunday with an adductor strain. Shumpert questionable. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 7, 2019

Faried is averaging 14.9 points per game this season, which ranks fifth on the Rockets. Houston has been one of the NBA's best teams since the All-Star break, as its 6-1 record since then is tied with the Detroit Pistons for No. 1 in the NBA.

Since signing with the Rockets on Jan. 21 as a free agent, Faried ranks second on the team in rebounds per game (9.4). He has logged 10 games with 10 or more rebounds, the most 10-plus rebound games he's had since 2016-17 with the Denver Nuggets.