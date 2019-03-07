Hang Time
Hang Time Podcast: LeBron passes Michael Jordan + latest from Detroit

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith

Mar 7, 2019 3:39 PM ET

John Schuhmann and I discuss last night's action around the NBA, which was highlighted by LeBron James rising to No. 4 on the all-time scoring list.

Then Rod Beard of the Detroit News joins to help us figure out what sparked the Pistons' NBA-leading record since the All-Star break, the team's playoff hopes, and the re-emergence of Reggie Jackson. 

Plus, we play some LeBron trivia, debate the latest "Perfect Player" category, and more.

