Hang Time Podcast: LeBron passes Michael Jordan + latest from Detroit

John Schuhmann and I discuss last night's action around the NBA, which was highlighted by LeBron James rising to No. 4 on the all-time scoring list.

Then Rod Beard of the Detroit News joins to help us figure out what sparked the Pistons' NBA-leading record since the All-Star break, the team's playoff hopes, and the re-emergence of Reggie Jackson.

Plus, we play some LeBron trivia, debate the latest "Perfect Player" category, and more.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!