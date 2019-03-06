Report: Bogut receives clearance to return to NBA

Golden State Warriors fans will soon see a familiar face on the roster.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors and center Andrew Bogut has received his letter of clearance from Austrailia's National Basketball League and the NBA. That document allows Bogut and the Warriors to work on finalizing a one-year deal that will put him back on the NBA team he spent the 2012-16 seasons with.

Per Mark Medina of The Mercury News, the Warriors are hoping to sign Bogut to his deal in the next day or two.

Andrew Bogut has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors, and has received his letter of clearance from Australia and the NBA, agent David Bauman of ISE tells @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2019

Bogut and the Warriors will now work to finalize a one-year, minimum contract. The NBL’s MVP is expected to hold a formal press conference soon with the Sydney Kings to announce his move. https://t.co/aXN82DW7x5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2019

Warriors hope to sign Andrew Bogut's contract in the next day or two, sources day. Then the Warriors will have more clarity when he will join the team. https://t.co/en0W02LWhb — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 6, 2019

Originally drafted first overall by Milwaukee in 2005, the 7-foot big man holds career averages of 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He was a key member of the Warriors' 2015 championship team as well as the team that reached the 2016 Finals. Golden State lost the '16 series to the Cleveland Cavaliers as Bogut missed the final two games of that series with a knee injury.

Bogut most recently played for the Lakers in 2017-18, is coming off a standout NBL campaign in which he won the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He signed with the NBL last April and planned to play two seasons with the Kings, saying then there were "no outs" in his deal if an NBA team should become interested.

After being waived by the Lakers in January of 2018, it was expected the free agent would join a contending team for a playoff push. But Bogut said at the time he'd stay in Australia and focus on returning in the 2018-19 season. He also tweeted that his wife's pregnancy with their second child has been deemed "high-risk" and she was not allowed to travel at the time.

Bogut played 24 games for the Lakers after signing in September of 2017, averaging 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting five games. He was acquired by Cleveland in the second half of last season, but he fractured his left leg less than a minute into his debut with the Cavaliers. He played seven years with the Bucks (2005-12) before being traded to Golden State in the Monta Ellis deal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.