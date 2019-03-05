Lakers' Kuzma (ankle) won't play against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for their next game in their uphill climb to get back in the Western Conference playoff chase.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is out for Wednesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets (8 ET, ESPN) because of a right ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's loss to the LA Clippers.

Additionally, Kuzma will have an precautionary MRI to see if any further damage was done to the ankle.

Injury update: Kyle Kuzma is out for tomorrow vs. Denver with the sprained ankle, and will get a precautionary MRI; Brandon Ingram (sure right shoulder) is questionable. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 5, 2019

Aside from being without Kuzma, the Lakers have also listed Brandon Ingram (shoulder soreness), Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness) and Lance Stephenson (toe sprain) as questionable vs. Denver as well.

Brandon Ingram (shoulder soreness), Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness) and Lance Stephenson (toe sprain) are all QUESTIONABLE against the Nuggets. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 5, 2019

Kuzma scored 13 points against the Clippers before limping off the floor with an apparent ankle injury with 6:04 to play. After the game, coach Luke Walton said he ''would be surprised'' if Kuzma's injury doesn't force him to miss the Lakers' next game.

Kuzma is the Lakers' No. 2 scorer, averaging 18.8 points per game as well as 5.6 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game.

The 113-105 loss to the crosstown LA Clippers dropped the Lakers to 30-34, putting them 5 1/2 games behind the No. 8-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Overall, the Lakers have gone 3-9 since LeBron James returned to the lineup on Jan. 31.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.