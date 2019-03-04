Abdul-Jabbar auction nets nearly $3 million for charity

An auction featuring an array of memorabilia from the Hall-of-Fame career of NBA all-time scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar netted nearly $3 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, put up 234 items, including four of his six championship rings, for auction, with most of the proceeds targeted for his Skyhook Foundation that sends children from economically-challenged backgrounds to summer camps focusing on science, technology and engineering.

"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple: Sell it all," said Abdul-Jabbar, in a statement explaining his aim.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price."

Per ESPN's report, Abdul-Jabbar's 1986-87 championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers drew the highest price of any item at $398,937.50.