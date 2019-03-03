Report: Warriors, 76ers among those interested in signing Bogut

Former No. 1 pick and NBA champion center Andrew Bogut could be back in the NBA sooner than later.

The league's 2010-11 blocks leader and former Golden State Warrior is reportedly considering an NBA comeback after a stellar season in Australia. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on Sunday that "multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest" in Bogut.

Multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in upcoming free agent Andrew Bogut. His season has ended in playoffs of Australia’s NBL, where Bogut was league MVP and DPOY, and he will take some time to decide on next team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2019

Bogut, who most recently played for the Lakers in 2017-18, is coming off a standout campaign Australia's NBL in which he won the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Originally drafted first overall by Milwaukee in 2005, the 7-foot big man holds career averages of 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.