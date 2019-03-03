Around The League
Report: Warriors, 76ers among those interested in signing Bogut

Mar 3, 2019 6:31 PM ET

Defensive center Andrew Bogut could return to the NBA to fortify a contender's frontcourt.

Former No. 1 pick and NBA champion center Andrew Bogut could be back in the NBA sooner than later.

The league's 2010-11 blocks leader and former Golden State Warrior is reportedly considering an NBA comeback after a stellar season in Australia. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on Sunday that "multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest" in Bogut.

Bogut, who most recently played for the Lakers in 2017-18, is coming off a standout campaign Australia's NBL in which he won the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Originally drafted first overall by Milwaukee in 2005, the 7-foot big man holds career averages of 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

