Report: Pau Gasol to sign with Bucks after buyout with Spurs

After agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, veteran center Pau Gasol plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 38-year-old Gasol is a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. This season, the 7-footer is averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.