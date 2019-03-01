Around The League
Around The League

Report: Pau Gasol to sign with Bucks after buyout with Spurs

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 1, 2019 4:58 PM ET

Pau Gasol is averaging 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds in his 18-year NBA career.

After agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, veteran center Pau Gasol plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 38-year-old Gasol is a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. This season, the 7-footer is averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.