Paul George out vs. Sixers with shoulder soreness

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will be sidelined due to right shoulder soreness when his team plays the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

George scored 25 points with seven assists and eight rebounds during 40 minutes of action against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. On the season, George is the second-leading scorer in the NBA with an average of 28.6 points.

The Sixers will be without All-Star Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined with left knee soreness.