Hang Time Podcast: Wade beats Warriors + Celtics continue to struggle

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Archive

Feb 28, 2019 5:31 PM ET

John Schuhmann and I break down the action from a wild Wednesday around the NBA, which was highlighted by Dwyane Wade's buzzer-beater to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Then Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports joins to help us dissect the problems Kyrie Irving, Brad Stevens and the Celtics have faced this season. Plus, we play some NBA trivia, discuss the Sixers' chemistry experiment, and more.

* * *

