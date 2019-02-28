Marvin Bagley III exits game vs. Bucks, scheduled for MRI

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III had finally begun to break through, averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last five games prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, but might be out for a stretch following a painful-looking knee injury.

As the third quarter came to a close, Bagley -- shuffling to stay with his man on defense -- was screened by Malcolm Brogdon. The unexpected (and firm) impact resulted in an awkward fall that left Bagley clutching his left knee while crying out on the court.

He walked off with the help of teammates, and the team later indicated he wouldn't return. An evaluation is set for Thursday.

Marvin Bagley III (left knee sprain) will not return. An MRI is scheduled for tomorrow. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 28, 2019

Bagley, drafted No. 2 overall after Deandre Ayton, is averaging 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.9 minutes through 46 games, and earned a spot on Team USA in the MTN DEW Ice Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In one season at Duke, Bagley posted 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds -- shooting 61.4 percent -- in 33.9 minutes, leading the Blue Devils to the Midwest Regional Final, where they lost to No. 1 ranked Kansas.