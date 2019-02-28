Around The League
Around The League

Marvin Bagley III exits game vs. Bucks, scheduled for MRI

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 28, 2019 12:36 AM ET

 

Rookie forward Marvin Bagley III went down with a knee injury at the end of the 3rd quarter Wednesday.

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III had finally begun to break through, averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last five games prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, but might be out for a stretch following a painful-looking knee injury.

As the third quarter came to a close, Bagley -- shuffling to stay with his man on defense -- was screened by Malcolm Brogdon. The unexpected (and firm) impact resulted in an awkward fall that left Bagley clutching his left knee while crying out on the court.

He walked off with the help of teammates, and the team later indicated he wouldn't return. An evaluation is set for Thursday.

Bagley, drafted No. 2 overall after Deandre Ayton, is averaging 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.9 minutes through 46 games, and earned a spot on Team USA in the MTN DEW Ice Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In one season at Duke, Bagley posted 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds -- shooting 61.4 percent -- in 33.9 minutes, leading the Blue Devils to the Midwest Regional Final, where they lost to No. 1 ranked Kansas.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.