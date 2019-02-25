LeBron joins top-10 all-time assists leaders

With the kind of names LeBron James has recently passed on the all-time scoring list, the four-time MVP's ascent up the assists leaderboard has occurred mostly under the radar.

No more, not with James now moving up to 10th in all-time dimes. He is the only player to rank in the NBA's top 10 in all-time scoring and assists.

The Lakers superstar passed Andre Miller with his first assist of the night against Memphis on Monday, a pick-and-roll pocket pass for a Kyle Kuzma layup.

The names ahead of James on that list are all Hall-of-Famers save for Chris Paul, who is likely to earn that honor with nine All-Star appearances and eight All-NBA honors.

James is the only non-point guard in the top 10 all-time assists list. The Lakers forward needs more than 400 assists to pass Seattle legend Gary Payton for ninth. Entering Monday's game, James trailed Michael Jordan by 154 points for fourth in all-time scoring.