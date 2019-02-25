Saunders: Towns (concussion protocol) cleared to play vs. Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup tonight after he missed the last two games. Towns was out of those games because he was in the NBA's concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident Thursday.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders told reporters Monday that Towns has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and is OK to play tonight.

Towns is out of the concussion protocol and good to play tonight, per Ryan Saunders — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 25, 2019

Towns on his accident: "I would say (I had) a 5 percent chance of making it out alive, I hit the 5 percent mark. I'd say 4 percent was to be seriously injured and 1 percent was to be minorly injured and I came out of the 1 percent." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 25, 2019

The Wolves host the Sacramento Kings tonight (8 ET, NBA League Pass) and are trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff chase. Minnesota went 1-1 without Towns, getting a victory Friday against the New York Knicks and fall Saturday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wolves are 28-31 and No. 11 in the West, trailing the No. 8-seeded LA Clippers by six games.

Towns had played in his second consecutive All-Star game last weekend before he was involved in a car accident on his way to the airport in Minnesota. He was cleared to fly and arrived in New York and was originally ruled questionable, but after further examination he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Towns had started every game since being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, the longest streak to begin a career since 1970-71.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.