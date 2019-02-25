Around The League
Saunders: Towns (concussion protocol) cleared to play vs. Kings

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 25, 2019 12:49 PM ET

Karl-Anthony Towns missed the last two games while he was in concussion protocol.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup tonight after he missed the last two games. Towns was out of those games because he was in the NBA's concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident Thursday. 

Interim coach Ryan Saunders told reporters Monday that Towns has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and is OK to play tonight.

The Wolves host the Sacramento Kings tonight (8 ET, NBA League Pass) and are trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff chase. Minnesota went 1-1 without Towns, getting a victory Friday against the New York Knicks and fall Saturday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wolves are 28-31 and No. 11 in the West, trailing the No. 8-seeded LA Clippers by six games.

Towns had played in his second consecutive All-Star game last weekend before he was involved in a car accident on his way to the airport in Minnesota. He was cleared to fly and arrived in New York and was originally ruled questionable, but after further examination he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Towns had started every game since being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, the longest streak to begin a career since 1970-71.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

