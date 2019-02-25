Q&A: Crawford teaching valuable lessons during Suns' woeful season

A soul-crushing , franchise-worst 17-game losing streak is enough to dim even the brightest spirits in the game. Losing 50 of the 61 games your team plays … it’s a deflating existence for any team. For the Phoenix Suns, this has summed up much of their season to date.

For a veteran like Jamal Crawford, in his 19th NBA season, he knows it could be enough to break the collective spirit of an entire group.

But Crawford also knows from experience what’s on the other side of the Suns’ current struggles. He’s been around long enough, seen tough situations evolve often enough to know that there is nothing permanent in the NBA.

The Hawks beat the Suns on Saturday, giving Phoenix its 17th straight loss.

There is always change coming, and you better be ready to adapt. You don’t last as long as Crawford has in the NBA without understanding the NBA ecosystem and how quickly things can change.

So, if the Suns are looking for some light at the end of this season’s tumultuous journey, they need only pull up a seat next to their veteran sharpshooter and listen.

Crawford shared some of his hard-earned wisdom with NBA.com's Sekou Smith as the Suns try to shake out of their funk tonight against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena:

* * *

Sekou Smith: You’ve been in this league a long time, 19 years. You could be ring chasing at this stage of your career. What are you doing here with the Suns? And what keeps you focused, and your juices flowing, on a team that’s struggling the way the Suns are these days?

Jamal Crawford: Yeah, just the knowledge. Sometimes … and not just sometimes, it’s really gratifying to see something go from point A to point C, rather than just being there for the end result. Sometimes the journey is greater than the destination. And for me, obviously, on the youngest team I’ve been on in years, it’s a challenge in some regards because you want guys to get it right away. And that’s not always realistic. I know we want instant gratification in this league and in life. You see some guys get it, the light comes on, for some guys faster than others. And that’s okay, everybody develops at his own pace. So you have to be patient and just fight through the tougher times and remember that the sweat equity always pays off. It’s been a challenge, yes, but you have to make the best of every situation in this league if you are committed to being a true professional.

Jamal Crawford had a 14-assist game against the Knicks in mid-December.

SS: You’ve been around this league for so long. You know how difficult it is to climb and how difficult it can be when you feel like you might be stuck in a tough situation. How does the vet keep the young guys locked in and focused without anything tangible (in terms of wins and losses) to cling to go?

JC: That’s a really good question, because as I said, we are definitely an instant-gratification society. But there are moments you have to build on. We had a streak, I think it was in December, yeah December, where we won four games in a row. And everything that we were saying, the vets at that time, was coming to fruition on the floor. So for that stretch of time it was like a lightbulb went off. ‘These guys aren’t just talking,’ was the feedback. You are preaching the right things and the wins are coming to. That’s when the magic happens. That was a big moment, but we didn’t sustain it.

SS: Exactly, it only worked for a few games,. So how do you convince them that the hard work really pays off when they haven’t really felt it?

JC: That’s the challenge. When you get the wins and all of it comes together, you’ve gotten through the hardest part. But when you get it going, the message hits home harder and that’s when you take off as a group. But it has to be rooted in something guys can really see and feel. It can’t just be words. We’ve got plenty of that stuff going on, the hype, all over the league. Make sure it’s real and then it’s something you can really believe in.