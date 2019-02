John Schuhmann and I analyze the latest NBA.com Power Rankings as we enter the stretch run of the regular season. We discuss the Bucks' season-long dominance, the Nuggets' big upcoming week, the Spurs' recent struggles, and more.

Then we dive into the standings to see which teams may have an edge in the races for the final playoff spots in the East and West.

* * *

