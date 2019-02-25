Antetokounmpo (right knee) out vs. Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore right knee.

Coach Mike Budenholzer says Antetokounmpo worked out Monday and the Bucks are "hopeful" his absence is "very short term."

The Greek Freak is averaging 27.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, putting him among the league's top 10 in both categories. Milwaukee visits Sacramento on Wednesday.

The NBA-leading Bucks were also missing guards George Hill (strained left groin) and Sterling Brown (right wrist). Budenholzer says Hill likely will be out at least a few games.

Bulls guard Kris Dunn (migraine) and forward Otto Porter Jr. (strained lower left leg) also missed the game.

