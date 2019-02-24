Draymond Green probable for Monday's game with Charlotte Hornets

NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 24, 2019 10:08 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is expected to make a quick return after spraining his ankle in Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was a full participant in practice on Sunday and is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, coach Steve Kerr told the media. 

Green left Saturday's 118-112 loss to the Houston Rockets with a sprained left ankle. The seven-year veteran is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season. 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.