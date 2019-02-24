Draymond Green probable for Monday's game with Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was a full participant in practice on Sunday and is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, coach Steve Kerr told the media.

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green (sprained ankle) went through all of tonight’s practice. He is probable for Monday’s game against Charlotte. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 25, 2019

Green left Saturday's 118-112 loss to the Houston Rockets with a sprained left ankle. The seven-year veteran is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season.